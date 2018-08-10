CHARMAIN NAIDOO: I'm no dinosaur, kid. I'm adapting to a changing world

'Most people my age – somewhere between babyboomer and millennial – have had to adapt at a rate that has made our heads spin'

The group of climate specialists who worked in Stockholm found that there is the risk of earth entering what they call “hothouse Earth” conditions.

And this has nothing to do with the special greenhouse that my friend Andrew built to house and protect his orchids from the harsh Highveld winter.

A “hothouse Earth” climate, apparently, will settle at a global average of four to five degrees higher that temperatures from a few centuries ago – before our factories started spewing muck into the atmosphere, before we bred too many farting cows whose methane gases damage the ozone layer and are shockingly bad for the planet …