TOM EATON: Welcome to the People's Republic of China, sub-directorate 6b

'This thing we call “South Africa”, that politicians use to frighten and enrage and divide us, is simply a holding company'

EXTRACT

We’ve been a distant franchise of a Dutch corporation, a productive asset for a British mining operation, a loyal client of American and British financiers and French arms dealers, and a piggy bank for three brothers from Utar Pradesh. But this thing we call “South Africa”, that politicians use to frighten and enrage and divide us, is simply a holding company.

I know it’s not a pleasant idea, but in a capitalist world built on a great creaking, rocking scaffold of debt, everyone is owned by someone else.