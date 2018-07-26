JONATHAN JANSEN: The difference between sight and insight
'Insight tells you that if they wanted to restore the land to the dispossessed they would have done it over the past 24 years of democracy'
EXTRACT
Sight means witnessing the vicious fights in parliament about taking land from the whites without compensation. Insight understands this has nothing to do with the important land question and everything to do with political parties jostling for advantage ahead of the 2019 elections. Insight tells you that if they wanted to restore the land to the dispossessed they would have done it over the past 24 years of democracy.
Sight means noticing the increasingly violent protests on campuses as small groups of militant students demand fee free higher education. Insight grasps that however noble the cause, the now chronic violence and disruptions on some campuses destroys something much more central to the very existence of the modern university – a place where reason, exchange, debate and thought replace violent action. Insight therefore conveys a sense not only of the here and now but of what the conflagration of the present means for the future of democratic institutions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.