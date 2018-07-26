JONATHAN JANSEN: The difference between sight and insight

'Insight tells you that if they wanted to restore the land to the dispossessed they would have done it over the past 24 years of democracy'

EXTRACT

Sight means witnessing the vicious fights in parliament about taking land from the whites without compensation. Insight understands this has nothing to do with the important land question and everything to do with political parties jostling for advantage ahead of the 2019 elections. Insight tells you that if they wanted to restore the land to the dispossessed they would have done it over the past 24 years of democracy.

Sight means noticing the increasingly violent protests on campuses as small groups of militant students demand fee free higher education. Insight grasps that however noble the cause, the now chronic violence and disruptions on some campuses destroys something much more central to the very existence of the modern university – a place where reason, exchange, debate and thought replace violent action. Insight therefore conveys a sense not only of the here and now but of what the conflagration of the present means for the future of democratic institutions.