CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Obama's road map for navigating a harsh anti-Mandela world

'The standing ovation and prolonged applause that our president Cyril Ramaphosa got at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture was an expression of our hope for the future'

At a time when we South Africans are licking our wounds, sighing loud sighs and beginning to recapture our country and grow ourselves into some sort of economic sustainability, the values of Mandela need to be reaffirmed. So thank you Barak Obama for doing that.

Thank you too for telling us we need to focus “on grassroots – where democracy comes from – instead of giving undue attention to the world’s capitals”. I agree. Service delivery to the poor and downtrodden and needy needs to be made a priority.

These words from the former US president were poignant: “Things may go backwards for a while, but, ultimately, right makes might. Not the other way around.”

His message on how to keep hope alive: “Keep believing. Keep marching. Keep building. Keep raising your voice. Every generation has the opportunity to remake the world.”