TOM EATON: There's a lot of money in shallow self-serving fame, it turns out

'Can you really claim that someone has pulled themselves up by their bootstraps when they are a member of a family worth more than $100-million?'

I understand the urge to yell. The whole story seemed to be a distillation of everything that is vile about the attention economy and the chest-thumping triumph of materialism and superficiality.

But here’s the thing. Neither the Kardashians nor Forbes have done anything other than be themselves.

The criticism aimed at Forbes, especially, had a faintly disappointed tone, as if a publication based on Enlightenment thought and humanist ideals had suddenly overstepped some sort of journalistic mark. Which is weird, because Forbes is and always has been Forbes. It is the Pravda of modern capitalism, a tireless preacher of the gospel of wealth for its own sake, and should therefore be trusted as much as we trust any major propaganda outlet.