TOM EATON: So we are going to leave the land question to a monarch and a populist?
According to Malema, Zwelithini’s threats to secede from South Africa or mobilise legions to defend his land were simply a “contribution”, and certainly nothing like the protests of “boers who are calling for a separate republic”
EXTRACT
For spokes-royal, Nkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, the Zulu king’s land claim is simply a way of looking out for the little guy.
“The majority of the people living on that land don't have a problem,” he told EWN. “I'm talking about the majority. You cannot tell me about a small minority of people who want to impose their way on us. That cannot happen. We live in a democracy here.”
If only Louis XVI of France had managed to summon such aristocratic chutzpah. “Say what,mes amis? You want to chop off my head? But why? The majority of the people living on that land don’t have a problem! What’s that you say? How can I make such a claim without having asked them? Geez, guys, what part of ‘king’ don’t you understand?”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Ts & Cs apply (read more) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.