TOM EATON: This government is a road accident fund waiting to happen

'As for our RAF, well, let’s just say that seldom in the field of human taxation was so much owed by so few to so many'

EXTRACT

As reported by the Sunday Times on the weekend, the RAF helped itself to R33-billion last year. It is also bankrupt. Go figure.

Still, not being able to pay for stuff has never stopped anyone in this country from buying more stuff. And why would it, when they never use their own money? Why pause for even a moment when you can just help yourself to more taxes?

Hence the revelation on Sunday that a bankrupt agency is currently renting 300 office chairs for R500,000 a month.