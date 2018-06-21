JONATHAN JANSEN: Why comparing Zuma to Verwoerd achieves nothing
'Not only does comparing draw moral equivalence where there is none, it shuts down a more complex and necessary debate'
EXTRACT
What the NWU professor revealed, in the course of the debate, is the troubling ways in which many white South Africans continue to think of apartheid.There is still no sense among our white brothers and sisters of the dispossession, degradation and humiliation imposed on black South Africans over centuries and how that systemic oppression explains the poverty and inequality of the present.That is why it is so difficult to have a sensible debate on the land question. White South Africans really believe that the land they occupy is their own, that it was obtained fairly, and that they worked really hard for everything they possess. Black people, in other words, are being irrational; if only they had worked as hard, everyone would have had ample land and adequate education and healthy bodies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.