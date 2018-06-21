JONATHAN JANSEN: Why comparing Zuma to Verwoerd achieves nothing

EXTRACT

What the NWU professor revealed, in the course of the debate, is the troubling ways in which many white South Africans continue to think of apartheid.There is still no sense among our white brothers and sisters of the dispossession, degradation and humiliation imposed on black South Africans over centuries and how that systemic oppression explains the poverty and inequality of the present.That is why it is so difficult to have a sensible debate on the land question. White South Africans really believe that the land they occupy is their own, that it was obtained fairly, and that they worked really hard for everything they possess. Black people, in other words, are being irrational; if only they had worked as hard, everyone would have had ample land and adequate education and healthy bodies.