DON PINNOCK: Missing, presumed hunted to death - Skye, the alpha lion

EXTRACT

We are so damned reasonable about why we kill this planet creature by creature, biome by biome. We are such sophisticated apes, so clever with our tongues. We make laws, frame agreements and sign off on licences by which we tell ourselves this is the right and legal thing to do. It's all well-documented cover for a war we're conducting on all those creatures on earth that we do not eat or keep as pets. We are essentially stealing land and life from species that have accompanied our journey for millions of years. Most people don't seem to be aware of this - or to care.