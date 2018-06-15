CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Between Malema, Trump and a hard place
'I feel like I’m living through a scene from Alice in Wonderland with crazy people shouting “Off with their heads” and throwing Mad Hatter tea parties'
EXTRACT
Trump arrived late for the G-7 meet and left early. He changed his mind on a whim, withdrawing his support for an agreed to G-7 Communique – on Twitter!
He insulted his predecessors (particularly President Barak Obama) blaming them for selling out America with “ridiculous” tariff deals… It was bonkers.
You know things are questionable when a crazy dictator who will not hesitate to have a soldier executed for being out of step at a military parade seems sane and reasonable when compared to the leader of the Free World.
It feels like we’re living through a dystopian nightmare… either that or we’ve been invaded by aliens trying to colonise our world by driving us crazy first.
