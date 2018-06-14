JONATHAN JANSEN: Is this South Africa's magic formula?

EXTRACT

More recently I watched from where I now reside how distraught Cape Town people were about the potential name-change to this airport that brings more tourists into the country than any other. But black nationalists were on a roll and everything had to carry the brand of African nationalism. Until someone posted this on social media. “The airport should be called Joe Masepus international airport. The locals will love it.” You could almost feel the tension dissipate as everyone laughed at this very smart use of local language to show the finger at authority.