JONATHAN JANSEN: I'm not fooled. This sudden passion for teaching 'history' is all about propaganda

'Black nationalists are no different from white nationalists—their goal is to impress their version of history on the people in the same way that they will not rest until every major airport is named after an African nationalist'

EXTRACT

If Angie Motshekga is to be believed, that this attempt to make history compulsory throughout school is not propaganda, then South Africa will be the first country on the planet not to use historical narratives to shore up the regime in power.

Why compulsory history now and not in 1994? Quite simple. The idea of forcing every senior pupil to do history first emerged in 2012 when the government was under duress. Then President Jacob Zuma was in full sway raiding the state. The police had just killed 34 miners at Marikana and seriously injured 78 more. The 2012 World Report on South Africa lamented corruption, growing social and economic inequalities, and partisan appointments at every level of government.