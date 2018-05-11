CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The fine art of overstaying your welcome

But in the 70s and 80s chemo was still experimental. The greatest fear was that Uncle Roy would die from the horrific side effects of his treatment listed by his doctors as a stroke or a heart attack.

His side effects were harsh and cruel: he was exhausted all the time; he could barely move; he was fitted with a colostomy bag but, being too weak to care for himself, had to be nursed by his sainted daughter.

And still he clung to life, demanding that he be resuscitated when he had old people’s friend, pneumonia.

And he was old; 76 years old, which was much older then than it is now. I have an 80-year-old friend who has booked to go on an archaeological dig in China in September. And she is a member of the mountain club.

Like my parents at that age, Uncle Roy was old; his body was old, his attitude was old, his life view was old. Old and tired.

So you would have thought the idea of dying would be no surprise, rather a natural conclusion, for someone who was so ill and in such pain. You would have thought that having had a full and happy life, having watched his children and grandchildren grow, graduate, marry and breed would have made him say: my work here is done.

But he clung to life, an exhausting, excruciating life, demanding to be brought back to life each time his tortured body tried to leave the planet.

My lovely dad once asked him why he was making this cruel choice to live, when it wasn’t really living. His ready answer was this: I don’t want to die.

This week, I marvelled at the many ways that we human beings dig our heels in; sometimes for the greater good.

Catholic priest, Father Etienne Sengiyumva was shot dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, just hours after saying mass, baptising a new born baby, and marrying a young couple in North Kivu in eastern DRC .

He’d refused to go when members of the armed Mai Mai Nyatura kidnapped another Catholic priest in his diocese.

They demanded $500 000 for his release while warning that members of the church should leave as they were not protected. This priest dug his heels in, refused to budge and continued ministering to his flock.

Next door to the DRC, in the Central African Republic, Catholic priests and other faith leaders acted as mediators between factions in Bangui, the violence-wracked capital.

That didn’t stop militants from killing Father Albert Toungoumale-Baba last week.

And still, these men of God refused to move or change their routines in any way. I suppose that could be called the good version of I Won’t Go.

We’ve witnessed first had the not so good version recently as former president Jacob Zuma hung on to his position, to power for dear life until the very end.

It seems to have set the stage for similar defiance, even with the chips are down; even when everyone around them is baying Off With His/Her Head.

First off there’s the on going battle as Patricia Da Lille – the mayor of Cape Town who has fallen out of favour with her party, the Democratic Alliance – hangs on with the ferocity of a pit bull.

They fired her, took away her DA membership and sent her to Coventry. For the DA, Patricia De Lille ceased to exist after her roasting and ousting this week.

They underestimated her. She will not go quietly. Instead she is kicking and screaming all the way to the high court, demanding that she be reinstated as a DA member, and that she keep (for now) her mayoral position.

She won’t go. Patricia, who will always be remembered for leading the call for an investigation into corruption in SA’s purchase of weapons; the controversial £4-billion arms deal, is digging in her heels.

And so is North West Premier and ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

He’s screaming Heck No I Won’t Go loudly, aggressively. Not for Supra the quiet background negotiation.

It was a little confusing when first he announced that he would be stepping down premier.

Then he said that instead of going, he was going on leave. He went so far as to appoint someone to act in his place while he was off – holidaying I assume.

All the while, in the background, disgruntled citizens were protesting the lack of service delivery.

Quite rightly too, it seems. The platinum-rich region’s dysfunctional, collapsed, health department was placed (by President Cyril Ramaphosa) under administration.

So there you have it: this thing that we have come to know as the astonishing instinct for survival.

The will to continue, rightly or wrongly is unassailable; the desire to go on deep – even when it is painful and the end promises to be messy and the outcome exactly the same as before you dug your heels in.

Not letting go… it’s part of the human condition.