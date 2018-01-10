The Clash’s 1981 punk rock take on the cycle of consumption and work

On the cover of The Magnificent Seven (the record) is a clock showing seven. The song’s title is about time, that unpaid labour time of getting up and getting to work day after day.

"Ring, ring, it’s 7am move yourself to go again." Everyone has to reconstitute themselves everyday for work.

"What have we got?" asks Joe Strummer, the songwriter and lead vocalist of the British punk rock band, The Clash, founded in 1976.

Not much, he answers.

Bombarded by ads, we work hard to buy more stuff. And the fetishism of commodities holds us in check: "Gimme Honda, gimme Sony/ So cheap and real phoney/Hong Kong dollar, Indian cents/English pounds and Eskimo pence."

The song is a brilliant reflection on labour time and the endless reproduction of ourselves as a commodity, labour power. In other words, we have no alternative but to exchange our time for money, which is why the time away from work is a moment of liberation,

Wave bub-bub-bub-bye to the boss. It’s our profit, it’s his loss.

"But anyway the lunch bells ring," Strummer laments, and we’re back to work and the seemingly endless cycle where "clocks go slow … minutes drag and the hours jerk".

All this activity and hard work get us nowhere. Everyday we are back to square one, which brings us back to "ring ring 7am": "You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’/ But did you notice, you ain’t gettin’/You’re frettin’, you’re sweatin’/ But did you notice, not gettin’ anywhere."

And so, "cold water in the face brings you back to this awful place".

What is this awful place? It is not the awful place of work but the reality of the alarming ring. Put the kettle on, turn on the radio and throw cold water on the face.

British working class It feels like a song about the British working class of the late 1970s. Cold water because there is no hot water. The awful place, Britain 1980, the first year of prime minister Margaret Thatcher‘s neoliberal totalitarian attack on working people.

Rising unemployment especially among the youth, police harassment and the smell of fascism. These were the days of UB40s (aka the Unemployment Benefit Form 40), signing on at the dole office, and "career opportunities … that never knock" as children sang on The Clash triple album, Sandinista! (1980). It took its name from Nicaragua’s left-wing rebel force, the Sandanistas.