RONNIE KASRILS: The day Homeboy found out the truth about Baba

It began to rain harder. They were grateful for their anoraks and the two plastic sheets that Homeboy produced from his knapsack.

He laid one on the ground for them to sit on and the other they propped over their heads to keep as dry as possible. They were close together, breathing in tandem, their body warmth generating heat, a musky aroma in their nostrils, "joined at the hip", a phrase Baba liked to use about close comradeship.

Homeboy's ankle was throbbing. It was well past nine o'clock and the rule was never to remain at a rendezvous point such as this for longer than half an hour. The rain had turned gentle again, but the mist was thicker and cold seeped through their bones. There had been no traffic on the road whatsoever. They stared and stared, anticipating the sound of an engine and the hoped-for sight of a car travelling with lights dipped. But the long, empty road just stared back at them.

By 11 o'clock they decided to give up waiting. It was clear their lift was not coming. They braced themselves for the trek back to the Mozambican side, a good hour's distance. Again Baba supported Homeboy, who leaned heavily on him, wincing every time he stepped, no matter how gingerly, on his injured ankle.

The pair then brazenly made their way, as though they were a couple of late-night drunks, along the national road, veering around the desolate Swazi frontier post and, with difficulty and huge relief, successfully surmounted the two fences that separated the Kingdom of Swaziland from the People's Republic of Mozambique.

Namaacha on the Mozambican side, with its small cantinas and stores, was as quiet as the village of Lomahasha on the Swazi side. They made their way down narrow lanes, crossed an alleyway, and knocked on the door of a house. It was opened by a woman who looked at them in surprise. She was Isabella, one of Baba's women from Maputo: half- Zulu, half-Mozambican. "Boa noite [Good evening]," Homeboy, ever the polite one, greeted her. She ushered them in and sat them down in a tiny lounge, with pictures of Jesus and Samora Machel, Mozambique's president, on the wall.

'IS HE REALLY A ZULU?'

Homeboy struggled to untie his boot. The ankle was hideously swollen and purple in colour. Isabella brought him some aspirin and a glass of water and found a bandage, which she wrapped tightly around his ankle. "It needs support," she said with a Portuguese accent. She and Baba disappeared into the kitchen where she began to prepare coffee. "Rest a little," they suggested.