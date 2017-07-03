GREG MILLS: Mao Tse Tung’s limo and economy of San Marino

Simone Celli is the 35-year old Minister of Finance responsible for charting a new economic course. The tax advantages of doing business in San Marino – where corporate tax is 17% compared to an effective 50+% in Italy, and the top individual rate is 35% -- are no longer seen as sufficient. More has to be done. First, he says, is to make the country an easier place to do business in and with. ‘An advantage is that we are small, and can tailor regulations to suit business. But we need to simplify regulations and bureaucracy to achieve this’ he notes. This may be unsurprising for a country where 4,000 people work for a government which has just seven ministers. On the other hand, that more than ten percent of the population is in government may highlight why corruption has been endemic.

‘Second,’ he says, ‘is the imperative to internationalise San Marino, to build on the good relationship with Italy and attract capital from inside and outside Europe.’ Italy currently comprises 85% of trade and investment, though increasingly in areas such as tourism, where San Marino receives two million visitors annually, there is greater diversification to include large numbers of (visa-free) visitors from Russia and China. ‘We want to be a hub,’ says Celli, a former lawyer, ‘of the Mediterranean area, a sort of Malta’. Realising this ambition demands concluding an association agreement with the European Union and, he admits, more investment in infrastructure and scaling back on spending and public debt.

If the rival is Malta, the models are, he says, ‘Luxembourg inside the EU and Singapore outside. We want to be a service centre, for banking, insurance and technology, defined by innovation and quality.’ There is mention of Africa, where San Marino already plays a role in investment facilitation and mediation, ranging from bringing together warring Libyan factions to arranging financing for African infrastructure projects.

Minister Celli is backed up in these aims by the current Captains Regent, a post shared for the first time by two women. Meeting in the Palazzo Pubblico, the 19th century parliamentary building built on medieval ruins, President Mimma Zavoli confirms that ‘Our challenge is to make San Marino more open, to use international relations to make things more dynamic. But we need to focus not only on speaking,’ she refreshingly emphasises, ‘but doing’.