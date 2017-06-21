ANDILE NDLOVU: What if isiZulu became our only official language?
'My nephew finds it strange that his isiZulu teacher is an Indian woman who cannot pronounce some of the simplest phrases'
21 June 2017 - 07:36
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.