A brief guide to the Franschhoek Literary Festival

The villains and heroes of the apartheid years are in the spotlight in some riveting and readable new books. Jonathan Ancer, author of Spy: Uncovering Craig Williamson, and Bridget Hilton-Barber (Student Comrade Prisoner Spy) have intriguing tales to tell in the session Spy vs Spy. [17]

THE CRAFTGot a book inside you? It’s time to get it out. Brilliant local and international authors share their secrets, strategies and skills. Daniel Browde (The Relatively Public Life of Jules Browde) leads the conversation with Claire Robertson (The Magistrate of Gower), Fiona Melrose (Midwinter) and Richard Mason (Who Killed Piet Barol?). [66]

THE FUTURESifiso Ndlovu (The Thabo Mbeki I Know), Anastacia Tomson (Always Anastacia), Griffin Shea, and Marianne Thamm (Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and Me) interrogate the systems that divide South Africans and how we can dismantle them, in the session entitled Rattling the Cage of Discrimination. [84]

THE FUNNIES