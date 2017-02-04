CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Ninety-four deaths - the high price of losing our humanity

So appalled was my mother by the treatment of people with mental challenges (and the shaming of their mothers and the fathers who stayed) that she tried, and mostly failed, to correct the erroneous connotations.

There were two things that happened in quick succession that spurred her into action.

My dad had dropped a sick Patricia off in the township in the middle of the day in the middle of the week and found a teenage boy chained to a tree stump. The hot midday sun beat down on his head, his torment heightened as small children threw rocks at him. My parents shook their heads in sorrow.

Patricia came to work one day with a story of how a mob burnt down a shack housing a mother and her mentally ill child, who was also physically disabled.

The woman was instructed to leave the area after someone’s goat went missing.

The child, black magic, fear, hatred, rage. They all mixed into a cocktail of hysteria that saw the crowd burn down the shack. The mother carrying her child on her back hobbled away to set up home, unwanted, in some other part of the township.

That day, my mother began an education programme to end the stigma of so-called madness.

First she invited the women who came selling mealies and vegetables and wicker baskets and beaded food nets on Thursdays to gather under the apricot tree in our garden to drink tea and talk.

She’d raise the issue and was often met with violent opposition. Superstition subsides at snails pace.

Mum got our parish priest involved, but his God was not as strong or powerful as the centuries old fears and beliefs of the people of Ezakheni.

And so my mother began to look for places of safety for those who were unable to take care of themselves, a Herculean task in rural Natal in the 1960s.

The resignation this week of Qedani Mahlangu, Gauteng’s MEC for Health, merely put the death of 94 mentally ill men and women under the spotlight again.

It’s all well and good that she has fallen on her sword and accepted that the 94 deaths happened on her watch, and that she is ultimately responsible.

The actions of her department - moving the patients from a licenced, and therefore monitored, facility to unlicensed homes – resulted in deaths that had nothing to do with mental illness.

The men and women died from dehydration and diarrhoea and epilepsy… and a lack of care.

Here we are in 2017. We’ve come a long way since Mum tried to bribe and cajole her way into finding safe havens for those who were unable to care for themselves.

Yet we have not really moved at all. The stigma attached to mental illness is as prevalent now as it was then.

Those in most need of care and protection are still the most vulnerable.

Our failure to protect those who need our help most says a lot about the world that we live in. I am often ashamed of the human race.