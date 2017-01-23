Horological Machine 7: The R1.5m watch that is causing a stir

But tradition ends there. Positioned in the very center of the watch, under a high domed crystal, is a flying tourbillon. Radiating out in concentric circles from there are rotating discs that show the hours and minutes. You tell time by reading a marker painted onto the glass as the discs turn below.

Underneath, an aggressive-looking titanium rotor with tentacle-like arms spins to charge the movement. The unit is lit at night by panels of glow-in-the-dark “Ambient Glow Technology” luminescent material.

Two super-sized crowns on the right and left float in the air between the movement and the bezel, and allow for winding and time-setting. Flexible lugs help ease wearability for such a large watch.