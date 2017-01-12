JONATHAN JANSEN: Turning the matric funeral into a party

It is a funeral because more than half the pupils who started school did not finish. It is clear that the standards of achievement are now so low that to fail requires a considerable effort on the part of the pupil. In several places pupils who are likely to fail are held back — “culling”, Spaull reluctantly calls it. Mock examinations ensure you have seen some version of the question before; no surprises will be tolerated. Boot camps are convened across the provinces to ensure that last-minute knowledge is pumped into your head. And even when you fail as an individual, there is an across-the-board upward adjustment of the subject pass rate so that many more pupils pass than is merited.

In a normal school system it is acceptable, of course, to adjust raw marks in a subject from one year to the next if there is a significant difference in aggregate pupil performance compared to historic years. No problem with that. An examination set in, say, geography, could be unreasonably more difficult than one written in the previous year. But what if the raw mark adjustment is in fact intended to compensate for system failure? That is, if the cohort of pupils coming through from primary school to high school are academically weaker because of serious dysfunction in the foundation years — as shown in those international assessments of late last year.

So how does one reconcile the disastrous primary school results (the funeral) and the increase in the NSC percentage pass (the party)? Too few pupils reach Grade 12; the few who get there clear a low standards hurdle; and those who don‘t are assisted through the adjustment of results.

How do we fix this?

Develop a 10- to 15-year plan to systematically improve initial learning in reading, writing and numeracy, starting in pre-school and the foundation phase.

This means training and re-training primary teachers with the basic competence for grade teaching; developing assessments to prove they can teach; licensing competent teachers for a five-year period; withdrawing from the classrooms those who cannot teach; attaching an experienced mentor to clusters of primary teachers; preventing unions from disrupting even one day in the school year; and holding trained teachers accountable for results. But before that can happen, a turnaround strategy requires honesty from the politicians about the state of the dead.

So, to our political masters: if you don‘t like funerals, go to a nightclub. If the noise is too much, go to a cemetery. But please don't tell the public that a funeral is a party.

