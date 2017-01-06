A fractious ANC is organising a birthday party. Expect a damp squib

Being a truculent teenager, I rarely made public demands for my lovely dad’s time or affection, which made his unasked offering of it so much sweeter.

And to have the spotlight on me for such a prolonged period of time… it felt like exposing my face to warm sunlight in the dead of a bitter Ladysmith winter. Today, 42 years later, I can still remember the warmth and the quiet contentment of being, for that short time, my father’s favourite.

Of course my horrible young siblings tried to ruin it, sibilantly mimicking the song and making horrible faces behind my father’s back whenever he started singing.

But dad, like every member of my family has always done, took it too far and began humming the annoying Sedaka tune mindlessly, often under his breath. It drove my mother mad and suddenly, what had started out as my special dad-time-treat moved into an area of fractiousness and anger.

It sort of set the tone for what was to follow, and 1974 became the year remembered forever as the worst birthday ever.

I love my birthday. No, multiply what you’re thinking by a lot because I mean I REALLY love my birthday.

I’m something of a birthday brat and expect everyone I love to call or write or make a fuss of me on the day of my birth. And every year I am surprised by how wonderfully my friends respond to my need to be feted, how they make me feel special with so flowers and presents and calls and emails and Facebook messages. So much love.

The passing years have not diminished my need to be seen on my birthday, to be thought of and be acknowledged. It’s as though a nod and a tipping of the hat on that special day is proof that I exist, that I am alive.