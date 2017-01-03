How bureaucrats are condemning a generation of South African kids

If you’re as confused as I am by the term, the online Free Dictionary defines condonation as “The act of condoning, especially the implied forgiveness of an offense by ignoring it.”

Wikipedia goes further: Condonation may be made when an accuser has previously forgiven or condoned the act about which they are complaining. In some legal jurisdictions, and for certain behaviours, it may prevent the accuser from prevailing.”

So, the department of basic education has forgiven the lack of mathematics skills being taught to high school kids and granted a special condonation dispensation instead.

This apparently applies to pupils finishing grades 7, 8 and 9 in the 2016 academic year, just ended, allowing those young people who did not meet the 40% criteria in Maths to be able to go on to the next grade provided they “met all the other pass requirements and obtained more than 20% in Maths”.

Twenty percent. Twenty percent.

That is less than a quarter. That means the children are semi literate in the subject of Maths – literally as they go into the three most critical years of school.

Of course most right thinking people from a host of disciplines have condemned the move and quite correctly predicted the knock on effects of the condonation dispensation.

There have been warnings that the same thing will happen next year, and the year after that.

The fears are real; such a dispensation means we are not equipping young people getting ready to enter the workforce with the requisite skills.

We are saying that it is OK for them to be no more than respondent robots rather than active thinkers and decision makers with choices and the ability to think themselves out of difficulties, to equip them with problem solving abilities.

It’s as though the education department has acknowledged that the problem of the learning of Maths for teenagers is so terrifyingly big that it is easier to bury heads in the sand than deal with it head on.

The conversation at the meeting to decide on a condonation dispensation could have gone like this:

Bureaucrat 1: “This problem with the maths pass rate; I think we have to take some of the blame - our teachers are not themselves Maths literate so we need to address that issue first.”

Bureaucrat 2: “What should we do? Make every Maths teacher re-write a Maths exam to test their competance? Send the teachers to special schools to improve their own Maths skills before we send them out to actually teach Maths?”

Bureaucrat Chairman, sighs: “No, no. It’s just too big a problem, too much to consider this year. Lets just grant a condonation dispensation for now and let the next lot of people who take over our jobs sort out the problem. It’s just too big to tackle right now.”

Nodding and murmuring from bureaucrats around the table.

I have to own up here. I did not have a natural aptitude for Maths and tried in every way to get out of doing it at higher grade (remember I wrote matric in 1975).

But my headmaster educationist dad was determined that I would have a more than rudimentary knowledge of mathematics.

And so it was than the handsome Greek God Nico arrived twice a week, on crutches, his leg in plaster (he’d broken it doing some Greek God dangerous sport) to give me extra maths lessons.

Why, I groaned to my lovely dad, did I need Maths?

He pointed to the encyclopedia that lined our bookshelves.

(Do you remember those fast talking encyclopedia salesmen who arrived at the front door – suited, hatted, smoking a Pall Mall – who convinced parents that owning a full set of encyclopedia was critical to the education of their children? My parents were suckered into buying an entire 32-book set of Encyclopedia Britannica, old school Google, which sat unopened, gathering dust on our bookshelf.)

Just go through those books, my dad said, and see how some of civilisation’s most prized and proud achievements rely on mathematics.

Airflight, computers, medical procedures, surgery, business, architecture, carpentry, candle making, dressmaking… everything in the universe relies on the use and study of numbers.

Maths, my lovely dad said, is as much a part of life as we are.

Since antiquity, maths has played a major role and been highly valued in all interactions.

Pythagoras and Isaac Newton (Mr falling apple gravity and the father of the mathematics of change, calculus) Albert Einstein, Rene Descartes… all famous mathematicians, all men who changed our view of the world, were paraded before me by my dad as Gods.

I passed Maths, grudgingly and not brilliantly – but certainly with more than 50% – and I am forced to admit that it has given me a more rounded view of the world and how everything fits into everything else.

That, and the ability to run my life – from banking to foreign travel to buying homes to running a car to…

It breaks my heart that we are robbing young people of the same easy ability that should be second nature.

More importantly, we are robbing ourselves of identifying a modern day Einstein or Pythagoras with this condoning dispensation.

It’s unforgivable.