Why SA's murder rate may continue to rise

What insights can be gleaned from the latest annual crime statistics released by South Africa’s police?

What the numbers say

To draw meaningful conclusions about longer term trends it is necessary to use rates per 100 000 people in the population. For the last few years South Africa’s police force has opted to publicise only the raw figures for the number of crimes recorded. This doesn’t account for population growth over time, or differences in population sizes between regions or towns.

The latest numbers had this to reveal about the five key crime types that are particularly worth watching.

Murder rate: this has risen nationally for the fourth year in a row, from 33 per 100 000 in 2014/2015 to 34 per 100 000 last year.