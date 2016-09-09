Maybe doing things differently isn't the worst idea in the world

This is a story about how spring and a serendipitous set of circumstances saved Eric's life.

My friend Katie is trying to coach me to think differently. Not all the time, and not because she thinks the way I think is wrong, but because if you think the same way all the time, you tend to keep doing the same things, and then the same things will keep happening. There's less room for chance and serendipity.

"What do you mean?" I asked.

"Well, do you believe everything happens for a reason?"

"No."

"Good. So the next time something happens, act as though you do. You don't have to actually believe it, just act that way."

I came home from that conversation and discovered that a bottle of sunblock had fallen over and half of it had run out onto my writing desk.

Clearly there was no mystery here: it was the first windy day of spring and the billowing curtains had knocked it over, and the sunblock had run out because I am a cheapskate who bought cheap sunblock on a special offer.

The little squirty mechanism on top of the bottle had stopped squirting, and since I am a cheapskate who is also very lazy, instead of schlepping all the way back to the pharmacy to demand a refund, by the obscure calculus of my idleness I determined that it would be easier for me just to unscrew the squirty nozzle and decant the sunblock onto my upturned palm each morning.

It then occurred to me that the time I spend unscrewing and then rescrewing the squirty nozzle might actually cumulatively outweigh the time it would take to go to the pharmacy, so I solved this by not ever firmly reattaching the squirty nozzle. I just sort of balanced it there, so when the bottle fell, the cream was set free.

I was about to mop up the small lake of spilled sunblock with a sigh when I paused to think. What would someone do who believes this happened not due to a cause, but for a reason? I didn't really know, but I supposed they might do the opposite of what I was about to do, so I didn't mop it up. I just left it there.

And the next morning — what a terrific discovery! It turns out that sunblock doesn't dry up overnight, it just stays holding its shape, still liquid, like a viscous lake of sun-unfriendly milk. No need to futz with the sunblock bottle, I have a handy and accessible reservoir of sunblock, right there on my desk. Just dip my fingers, dab and out the door! So good! When the sunblock lake is depleted, I'll pour out some more. The time saved over summer will be incalculable! What a serendipitous discovery!