That is one of the explanations given by the perpetrators of child sexual abuse (CSA) included in a study by Kgauhelo Lekalakala from the Department of Social Work at the University of Johannesburg.

For the study — titled Patriarchal Notions of Manhood as an Explanation for Sexual Abuse of Young Children in South Africa — Lekalakala conducted interviews with 27 incarcerated sex offenders who abused children from aged seven and younger.

Lekalakala‚ who made a presentation at the International Conference Preventing Violence in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ said she conducted interviews at eight correctional centres in Limpopo‚ Gauteng and the North West.

“The sex offenders ranged from 16 to 86 years old and their victims’ ages ranged from 18 months to approximately seven years‚” Lekalakala said.

She said her research was motivated by South Africa’s reputation of “allegedly being the rape capital of the world”.

“Between 2005 and 2006‚ there were about 54 926 reported rapes of women and girls — four times the reported number of rapes in the United States‚” Lekalakala said.

“The sexual abuse of Baby Tshepang occurred when SA had high rates of HIV/Aids. This led to suggestions that child abusers are motivated to rape by a belief in the ‘virgin cleansing myth’.”

But the explanations given to Lekalakala by perpetrators about their motives for carrying out abuse dismissed this myth.

Instead‚ in the main‚ the narratives illustrated pro-abusive attitudes towards women and young children.

“This shows how socio-cultural factors‚ including patriarchal manhood and a belief in sexual entitlement‚ are used to justify CSA.”

Under a section in the study headlined “Sense of entitlement to sex”‚ the following “beliefs” were identified:

The belief that men are superior‚ therefore men are not meant to listen to women; “a woman is a child‚” the study said.

The belief that men have an uncontrollable biological sexual urge; “a biological right to have sex as and when they want to keep them sane”.

“A male’s sexual desire is paramount to women and children’s rights.”

“Most men reported using physical violence towards women in all aspects of women’s lives to assert their power and control. Rape was explained as a powerful tool to put a woman in her place‚” Lekalakala said.

In addition‚ she said‚ the perpetrators were of the belief that democratic laws in South Africa are “unacceptable as they undermine patriarchal order and power”.

“Giving a woman the right to dictate sexual terms renders men powerless and emasculated‚” Lekalakala said.

“Furthermore‚ in relation to perceptions that women abuse their rights‚ some of these men say child rape is used or seen as the most painful too to punish and humiliate the mother.

“The child is seen as a sexual object and an appropriate replacement for an unwilling adult woman.”

Recommendations offered by Lekalakala to combat sexual abuse: