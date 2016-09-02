Lifestyle

SA's murder rate shoots up

3842 people murdered in Gauteng, 3649 in the Eastern Cape

02 September 2016 - 11:36 AM Deneesha Pillay

Murder increased by 4.9% in South Africa in the last financial year‚ with the Eastern Cape being the worst-off province with the 3 649 murders recorded for 2015-2016 representing a 9.9% increase.

The Northern Cape province‚ however‚ has witnessed a 9.9% decrease.

Gauteng was close to the national mean with a 4.7% increase — or 3 842 murders reported.

A guide on what to look for in SA's troubling crime statistics

South Africa releases crime statistics once a year and politicians interpret them according to their particular agendas
Politics
7 months ago

This was revealed at the presentation of the annual crime statistics by the SA Police Service to a portfolio committee in Parliament.

South Africa has experienced a decrease in the “broad categories” of crime‚ but there has been an increase in contact crimes.

Contact crimes are those attended to by police officers after they have occurred‚ and these account for 83% of all crimes recorded‚ while crimes detected as result of police action contribute the remaining 17%. — TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Zuma isn't stressed. He has a ...
Lifestyle
2.
The solution to South Africa's violent crime ...
Lifestyle
3.
Dear Grade 12 pupil: Let's talk about your matric ...
Lifestyle
4.
JONATHAN JANSEN: It's time to stop race-shaming ...
Lifestyle
5.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Are you teaching your kids how ...
Lifestyle

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.