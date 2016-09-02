This was revealed at the presentation of the annual crime statistics by the SA Police Service to a portfolio committee in Parliament.

South Africa has experienced a decrease in the “broad categories” of crime‚ but there has been an increase in contact crimes.

Contact crimes are those attended to by police officers after they have occurred‚ and these account for 83% of all crimes recorded‚ while crimes detected as result of police action contribute the remaining 17%. — TMG Digital