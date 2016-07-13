Sugar tax — Reprieve for a world that's getting fatter and fatter

YAY! Finally a tax on sugary drinks is on the cards. Sugary drinks — often called the low-hanging fruit in health circles — have only empty calories with no nutrients other than sugar and are the biggest contributor to obesity.

CUT THEM OUT is the global message, and now our national Treasury has proposed a long overdue levy of two cents per gram of sugar in every cool drink drunk.

Sugar has finally been exposed as … well… a killer.

One of my earliest memories revolves around sugar. And my mother.

She’s standing in the doorway of our orange and turquoise kitchen, back lit by rays from the afternoon sun, one hip flung out, her shoulder resting against the door frame.

She’s wearing a mottled turquoise dress with smocking on the bodice, her dress matching the patterned kitchen tiles; her hair is caught up in a 60s beehive: teased for height, secured at the back with V-shaped bendy hairpins.

Her pale legs are bare, feet encased in flat pointy-toed black patent leather shoes, her arms are tucked into each other in front of her.

She looks so vulnerable, her face pensive, vacant, dreamy. And sad. So sad.

I’m sitting on the high stool at the breakfast counter with its maroon melamine surface, edged with stripey bands of chrome, my leg restlessly kicking against wood. Over and over.

I’m six and there’s a catch in my throat as I watch my mother, so absorbed in some lonely space, so disconnected from me, so sad… my breath is ragged. I gaze on that face that I love, those pursed lips that kiss me good night, that mouth that reads me stories before I’m tucked in and the lights turned out, that mouth that whispers secrets, reassuring me when I have bad dreams.

I look at her arms, crossed closed. Those arms that hugged me when I lay in my bed, panting for air, those arms making me breathe into my asthmatic inhaler, willing my lungs to take in life giving air.

I know I have to break the spell she’s under, jolt her out of this reverie she’s in — not wretched but melancholy. I have to help her to escape from whatever trance she’s in that’s making her so sad.

But I’m little and I have nothing in my limited arsenal of words to say to comfort her.

And so I ask for a Romany Cream biscuit — partly to comfort me as I save her from this sad state. And my mother slowly moves into action. She takes the box of chocolate treats out of the grocery cupboard, puts it on the table and I take one and nibble on it at first, then bite so that the biscuit crumbles into brown sweet soil in my mouth.

My mother is back in the doorway, but — after the first biscuit — she looks as though she’s merely sunning herself. By the second, her sadness is no longer evident to me. By the third, I too am in a reverie of my own, numbed by the sugar coursing through me, oblivious to everything but the sugary treat in front of me.

Like millions of people with weight issues, I have had a lifelong affair with sugar, a relationship of love and loathing — often in the same space at the same time. This unhealthy obsession started when I was very, very young. Sugar zoned me out, bringing on oblivion, a break from the bad things in my small world.

Chocolate or sweets were rewards for good behaviour. Sweets made hurt knees hurt less, made broken bikes matter less, made ugly jibes on the playground at school less painful.

For a very long time, even if I didn’t know it at the time, it became my drug of choice: easy to access and with the same emotion deadening qualities of alcohol.

I am acutely aware of the addictive nature of sugar, how one biscuit or square of chocolate is too many and a box or a slab is never enough.

I am aware, too, of the numbing effect of sugar. It’s supposed to boost energy, to help you be more active. Instead, in the quantities of sugar that we consume these days — it’s in every single processed thing that is available on our supermarket shelves — it has the opposite effect. A surfeit of sugar makes us lethargic, sluggish. Slow.

These days sugar is public enemy number one, the largest killer in the world. Actually, cardiovascular disease is — the largest killer that is — but sugar has such a direct affect on the general health of humans that it really is a contributor to the world’s biggest killer.

Obesity, heart disease, diabetes, high-blood pressure… the list goes on and on. And it has now been proved without doubt that sugar is just not good for us.

We all know that food fads come and go, food fashions change. There was an ad from the sugar industry in the 70s that went Sugar Gives You Go — just as there were ads encouraging smoking, often endorsed by doctors. Cigarettes were supposed to calm you, and pictures of glamorous women with long cigarette holders and handsome men lighting up a Rothmans or a Pall Mall made it look sophisticated, worldly.

When I was a child we were told that fat was bad, lean was good. Now, respected medical journal Lancet reports, there appears to be a correlation between low fat diets and Alzheimers disease.

And Tim Noakes’s Banting diet encourages a high fat, low carbohydrate diet.

But it appears that the world has woken up and it is universally acknowledged that sugar is indeed toxic and responsible for a slew of health problems.

The world is getting fatter and fatter. And obesity brings with it so many problems that it has been acknowledged that unless we do something about it, we will exhaust medical care facilities and cost the planet lives, and vast amounts of money.

And so it is with absolute relief that I read that our government is about to join Mexico, France, Ireland and Mauritius in introducing a sugar tax. The rest of the western world will surely follow suit.