The medical waste discovered on Durban's northern beaches on Monday was spread over "several kilometres" of the shoreline‚ the eThekwini Municipality has said.

Responding to questions sent by TMG Digital‚ spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa said a member of the public - whose name was not released - told officials about the medical waste‚ which he spotted while taking a walk on Monday.

The municipality's health unit conducted further inspections of the affected beaches on Tuesday.

"The health unit discovered that the spillage was spread across several kilometres of the shoreline. After consultation between the relevant municipal departments‚ and as a precautionary measure‚ a decision was taken to close the beaches to allow for the clean-up operation to happen‚" said Mthethwa.

She stressed that the waste did not include needles or syringes. The city said it was unable to estimate the quantity of the spillage until the clean up operation was complete.

"The medical waste that was discovered on the beaches consists of various types of pills. Sealed packets of male and female condoms were also discovered. It should be noted that no syringes were found. It appears that all the medication has not been used‚" she said.

While the spillage spread from Suncoast beach north to Virginia beach‚ it was the beaches north of the uMgeni River - Mangroves beach‚ Glenashley beach and Virginia beach - that have been closed. The municipality said the beaches could remain closed for two weeks.

A TMG Digital reporter and photographer visited all the affected beaches on Wednesday and there were no visible signs of the waste or clean up teams.

If you have come across any of the waste‚ or witnessed the clean-up teams in action‚ send your story or pictures to savidesm@sundaytimes.co.za.

TMG Digital/Sunday Times