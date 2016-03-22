Mercedes S500e: Perfect for the parsimonious plutocrat

Mercedes-Benz S500e — PICTURE: KAI PFAFFENBACH

There seems very little point trying to write anything about what’s going on in the ANC. After all, I write this column on a Thursday for publication in Tuesday’s paper, and the pace of the Great Unravelling that President Jacob Zuma seems to be experiencing is so frantic that I might as well be writing something for publication in 2025.

Suffice to say that various disclosures about the alleged scale of the influence of the Gupta family over Zuma are appalling, and I hope and pray the ANC is big enough and strong enough to deal with the suppurating parasite in its stomach.

This is a time of frantic and fast change that’s potentially more dangerous than we know. Capital has long since fled, the currency stands on the brink of disaster and the chaps from Moody’s are in town to witness all the fun at the fair.

Few entities are more poorly understood in this country than a ratings agency. Take a step back and have an honest think. If your purpose were to provide an accurate and unbiased view on the ability of a country to service its debt based on various measures including the strength of political institutions and the motivation of the people running them, as well as all the economic indictors, what exactly would you report? What would you say about SA to the people paying you handsomely for your analysis?

Would you tell them their investment is as safe as houses? Or, honestly, would you have to say that institutions are under pressure and a floundering economy is being dragged under by toxic politics?

The effect of the downgrade, when it comes, has been better described in these pages by my colleague Hilary Joffe. How the government reacts to deteriorating conditions for the poor and to potential setbacks at the polls later this year will be a fairly strong measure of what our medium-term future holds.

How will Zuma react to being cornered by an increasingly difficult set of circumstances? A favourite and, in this country, historically very effective tactic has been distraction and the creation of mythical many-headed monsters. Once there was the Swart Gevaar. There were reds under beds. There was a third force. What will Zuma’s distraction be?

We do need to avoid chasing after red herrings and distractions. No transformative project will ever succeed in this environment.

More of the same in politics means more of the same for millions of poor South Africans. It’s a quiet tragedy. George Orwell’s Napoleon is trying on his suit as the windmill lies derelict.

A sense of the great pace of change in the automotive space struck me between the eyes recently as I returned to Business Day’s office in central Cape Town. As luck would have it, I was driving a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an enormous and magnificent limousine for the rich. In this case, it was the S500e, a plug-in hybrid version of the range-topping sedan.

Now, that little "e" is quite important, because a standard S500 comes with a quietly woofly 4.7-litre turbocharged V8, as creamy as all hell and offering as much urge as you’d ever need in such a big car.

It’s true that you can get AMG-tuned models of the S-Class, but to be honest, they’ve never really floated my boat, as the S’s job is, in my view, to transport a plutocrat quickly, quietly and in effortless style and comfort. AMG versions, with their necessarily beefed up suspension and brakes, seem to stray away from that job.

Anyhow, the S500e supplements that V8 with a hybrid combination of a V6 biturbo and an electric motor and battery capable of propelling the car to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds, and can run for about 30km on electric power alone on a full charge, which takes about three hours from a standard wall plug.

The result of that, in practical terms, is this: as I type, the car is charging downstairs in the car park. I’ve covered something like 100km in the past few days, mainly between home and school, and in slow traffic with one run deep into the southern suburbs on the freeway. For time the car has used 2.8l/100km, largely because the vast majority of the time that big V6 hasn’t run at all.

This illustrates how effective this technology is. The S-Class isn’t an eco anything. In many ways, it’s anti-eco. It’s enormous, filled with magnificent technology and slabs of wood, if you so wish. Its seats will massage you, or warm you, or cool you. It will use radars to follow the car in front and can spot a pedestrian about to walk into the road. It’s a full-on, full-sized car that concedes nothing to enviro-spartanism whatsoever. And yet, here I am, reporting that this car has, in a fairly humdrum commute for this week, produced better petrol consumption than any standard eco-hybrid could dream about.

This technology will fall down the model line-up fast, and to be fair, you’re going to see it in a lot of brands beyond the Stuttgart beast I’ve been driving.

What excites me is that these cars will do even better than this S500e because of the sheer size of the thing. It takes a lot less energy to get a C-Class up to speed than it does an S-Class.

Its tech means you can do the daily commute at absolutely minimal cost (slash your petrol bill, a small addition to your electricity bill) and yet, unlike in a full electric car, if you fancy driving to the Kruger Park, you just fire it up and go.

I take no small amount of joy from the S500e, not just because it’s a wonderful car, but also because it’s a great silencer of noise.

Social justice warriors and other folks who hate successful people generally have a big green stick to wield. Well, they don’t any more, because this is one giant plutocratic luxo-barge of a sedan that uses a 10th of the fuel of an old Beetle.

Here in the Cape, as a result of our nuclear power supply, even the electricity the car uses is about 50% carbon-free.

The S500e is just about the same price as an S500, both coming in at about R1.8m. In the plug-in car, you do lose that wonderful V8, but instead you get to feel incredibly clever as you cruise around, using half the fuel of a Toyota Prius.

But perhaps most S-Class buyers won’t care for that. After all, the cost of fuel is hardly a concern at this level. But it does act as a very powerful statement: the car is here to stay.

That’s a great message. Sometimes change is a good thing.

This article first appeared in Business Day