The beauty of exercise

There’s something magical about discovering something new in a familiar place. It requires a bit of wonder and childlike awe, this ability to find an undiscovered gem hiding under your nose. And when you do, it is likely to make you happy and grateful at once. The finding of it moves into the self-satisfied part of one’s being and makes you pat your self on the shoulder, a little smugly.

It happened to me in New York City’s urban green lung, Central Park. When I arrived in the Big Apple, in the desperate heat of August, I walked Central Park flat — sweating and huffing and puffing as I traversed the pathways and the greens of the three and a half kilometres of parkland.

Barely clothed people lay on the grass, reading or tanning. Some braver souls ran or cycled or rollerbladed along the paved pathways.

I went back in the autumn when the trees had turned to russet and burnished gold and amber and vermillion and burgundy… Gusts of wind blew the loosened leaves on trees getting undressed for the winter ahead to the ground. You could see them, gently floating down, making a carpet of autumnal shades on the ground, making sense of the American word for autumn: Fall.

In the dead of winter, Central Park was ethereal, a ghostly spectre. Rows of spindly branches knitted overhead to form archways for those willing to brave the treacherous icy paths, the sub zero chill factor winds. There was something beautiful about the park in winter, denuded of all its finery — unrobed and naked for all to see.

And then there was the spring, filled with new green leaves and cherry blossoms and azaleas and tulips and lilacs and wisteria… all pink and plum and purple and white and mauve. Breathtaking.

I knew the Bethesda Fountain and the Carousel, the Wollman Rink and the Bow Bridge… I knew the lake and The Ramble with its myriad pathways that wound around and through the lakeside forest.

Then, one day, wandering north of my usual routes, at 5th Avenue and 105 Street, I happened upon it: The Conservatory Garden, a place of serenity a spit away from the horn honking bustle of the city.

In this scented haven, alongside the French, English and Italian gardens, I found a quiet place to read, to think, to take respite from the noise and clamour of New York City.

I felt like Christopher Columbus discovering the New World.

When they told my friends about my new secret garden, of course they laughed since they’d “discovered” it a long time ago.

This week I found a new, undiscovered (for me) green lung in the very heart of Johannesburg, a park that gives meaning to the suburb in which it is: Birdhaven.

This park has a bird sanctuary and a very large green mound of grass-covered earth with a vantage point over the entire park: the skyline of the city in the distance, a lake surrounded by trees, a mini forest to the left.

There are benches dotted all over the park, to sit in, to read in, to take in the magnificent view.

I was on a mission — to get in my 10 000 steps before breakfast — so I didn’t tarry. But I didn’t need to linger, surrounded as I was by nature at its most magnificent. The path was steep, giving my breathing voice as I lumbered uphill.

It was early morning and the sun glinted off the lazy body of water down below, its surface a mirror reflecting the trees.

There was birdsong and silence and the occasional bark of a dog off the leash, and the plaintiff call of its owner and the heavy breathing of runners calling Left on the narrow path and laughter from the car park, and the squeak from the wheels of a pram housing a sleeping baby, and the laugh of its mother as she texted on her cellphone.

Only nature, with a little help from man in this case, can provide such stillness. Stillness that is at once alive: the swishing of the grass, the rustle of the trees, the chirping of birds on the wing, the buzz of insects.

With childlike awe, I wondered at this secret place I had found, shared only with a few thousand people in my new neighbourhood who come here for exercise and serenity or both.

Such civility and neighbourliness; people nodding at they passed each other, saying hello, smiling, a little wave for those too busy breathing hard to say anything or move a facial muscle to smile.

It was wonderful to be a part of it, me in my cut-off walking trousers, my favourite back T-shirt, my sparkly white running shoes that are embarrassingly new and evidence of my sloth.

But, I was a Joburger out with my fellow Joburgers, taking in the morning air.

Haruki Murakami wrote in his book What I Talk About when I Talk about Running: “People sometimes sneer at those who run every day, claiming they’ll go to any length to live longer. “But don’t think that’s the reason most people run. Most runners run not because they want to live longer, but because they want to live life to the fullest.

“If you’re going to while away the years, its far better to live them with clear goals and fully alive than in a fog, and I believe running helps you to do that. Exerting yourself to the fullest within your individual limits: that’s the essence of running, and a metaphor for life — and for me, for writing as a whole. I believe many runners would agree.”

Well I might not be a runner, and only a novice walker with spanking new trainers (for now), but I realise that that’s exactly what I want: to live life to the fullest, to rid myself of the fog.

And that is the beauty of exercise that takes you out into nature, into the elements; that reconnects you to the earth and the seasons.

I want to be a part of that.