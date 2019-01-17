PG Group’s Ronnie Lubner was a rule breaker with the golden touch

Former Sunday Times Businessman of the Year Ronnie Lubner, who died in Plettenberg Bay on December 27 2018 at the age of 84, turned a small family business into the largest timber and glass conglomerate in Southern Africa. He then grew the PG Group into the world’s leading vehicle glass repair and replacement business.

Belron, which he started in the early 1970s as the international arm of the group, employs 30,000 people in 28 countries and generates sales of R64bn a year.

His brother and lifelong business partner, Bertie, died in 2016 at the age of 85. They were a formidable team both in business and philanthropy.

Bertie, who headed the timber side of the business in SA, was the more high profile of the two. He was the networker, the stakeholder relations man, better at interfacing with staff and more involved in the sociopolitical environment.

Ronnie was the visionary, strategist and dealmaker. He could see where things were going in the long term and get into markets before anyone else.

He took the company global, starting with Australia in 1971 and followed by the UK, Europe and the US, as a way of hedging the SA business against apartheid-era sanctions.

He had nerves of steel, frequently backing his own hunches to do deals that others advised strongly against.

“I don’t know much about the business but I like the guy, so let’s back him,” he’d say.

Unlike Bertie, who got a good matric and a BCom at Wits University, Ronnie, born in Johannesburg on January 17 1934, never toed the line.

He boasted that he was kicked out of some of the best schools in Johannesburg. In fact, five schools asked him to leave for various misdemeanours, including smoking, bunking and a cavalier attitude to studying.

After matriculating — there is some confusion as to which school he finished up at — he joined the family business as a clerk in 1952. Ten years later, his entrepreneurial instincts surfaced when he persuaded his more conservative, risk-averse father Morrie to take over a rival company, the much larger Express Glass, which he told his father would be an increasing threat to their operation.