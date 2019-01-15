Why 2019 could be the year of another tech bubble crash

Uber, like many, has been able to tap readily available funds and has raised more than $22bn from investors so far. The problem with being able to raise funds so readily is that it discourages focus and efficiency. Uber is not only developing the ride hailing model but also bike sharing, takeaway food delivery and autonomous vehicles. The latter is also being developed by most of the major car manufacturers, as well as Google.

Snap Inc, owner of social media app Snapchat, is also on the rocks, as it is rapidly running out of funds — despite its $24bn listing in 2017. The shareholders are powerless to intervene, as only founder shares have voting rights. LinkedIn is still losing money after its $26bn purchase by Microsoft. Twitter has just made a small profit for the first time, following adoption as US president Donald Trump’s main channel for US policy announcements.

The investment bank belief is that network effects will build scale economies and create “winner-takes-all” markets that emulate Facebook, Google and Amazon. But the reality is far from the truth, as most differ in several important aspects.

Two types of app

Most apps fall into two categories. There are those that use content to attract users in anticipation that these users can be monetised — typically by selling advertising or collecting subscriptions. These include the likes of LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook. Then there are those that provide a service or goods, such as Uber, Lyft, Deliveroo, Amazon.

Apps using content have found that content can be enormously expensive to keep new and that monetising users is difficult in terms of attracting advertising or subscriptions. Investor funds are used to develop content in the hope of creating enough users to pay for it and eventually show a profit. The reality is that users tend to move onto the next fad before they can be monetised.