KATHARINE CHILD: Steinhoff's destructive cocktail of corporate greed, arrogance and entitlement
'There is nothing wrong with friendship and trust or clubs, but it is not the way you want to describe a board of directors of a multinational organisation'
EXTRACT
Malan said it was “likely” that major corruption was involved, but would reserve judgment on alleged corruption, saying authorities had to do the work to prove it.
Malan said the e-mail Jooste report wrote to partners the day he resigned, saying he had “made mistakes” and had to face them “like a man”, suggested corruption.
“These words are seen as admission of guilt by many.”
