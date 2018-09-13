SHIRA OVIDE: Shiny new iPhones don't hide Apple's troubles

This year, the largest share of iPhone buyers opted for the iPhone X model with a price of $1,000 and more. The resulting jump in the average revenue for each iPhone was the biggest contributor to Apple’s 15 percent increase in revenue so far this year. It’s a credit to Apple’s products and the power of its brand that millions of people were willing to pay a luxury price for a smartphone — a product that has become a price-sensitive commodity in much of the world. The loyalty of Apple fans helped the company grow even as the rest of the smartphone industry struggled to do so.

On Wednesday, Apple showed its hand for how it plans to continue increasing revenue even if iPhone unit sales don’t budge. The strategy is more of the same: ultra-luxury prices.

The XS iPhone model that Apple unveiled has a comparable price to the 2017 version. The XS Max, an updated version of last year’s iPhone X with an extra-large screen, has an extra-large price to match of $1,099 or more. Apple has bet that its loyal buyers want smartphones with larger screens and are willing to pay more for them. (Apple also unveiled a less-expensive model, the XR. Its starting price of $749 is $50 more than the base price of the iPhone 8 when it was introduced, which was $50 more than the base model before it. You get the drift.)