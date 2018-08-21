JAMIE MCGEEVER: Time to recall Greenspan's 'oasis of prosperity' warning

The source of the increased stress the then-Fed chairman referred to is pretty much the same as the root of emerging markets’ problems today: tightening global financial conditions stemming from rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.

Thanks to years of near-zero rates following the global financial crisis, global debt levels are the highest on record. And thanks to the Fed’s gradual but steady rate-hiking cycle since late 2015, Treasury yields and global borrowing costs are the highest since the global financial crisis.

It’s a dangerous cocktail which Fed officials, despite their comments to the contrary, will surely take into account when deciding policy in coming months. Will they raise rates twice again this year and three times next, as money markets suggest and policymakers themselves have indicated, if emerging markets are crumbling round their ears?

Greenspan’s Fed cut rates in September, October and November 1998 as the Russian and Long Term Capital Management crises rocked world markets. The safe-haven Japanese yen rose 18 pct that October, far and away its biggest monthly advance in at least 30 years.

SYSTEMIC RISKS

Like then, the U.S. economy is currently enjoying a tech-led boom, policymakers are baffled by low inflation, suppressed long-end yields and the flat yield curve, and dollar-denominated debt across emerging markets is a record high. For Turkey in crisis today, read Russia in 1998.

History rarely repeats, but it rhymes. The systemic risks may be lower today because the global financial crisis and subsequent tightened regulations have reduced leverage across the financial system. But the dollar may complicate the picture.

The Fed’s trade-weighted dollar index against “Other Important Trading Partners”, essentially its value against emerging market currencies, is at its highest since January last year.