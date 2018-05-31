MATT LEVINE: The story of a really messed-up acquisition and a fired CEO's devious plan

These are not the bullet points that you want to see in your annual performance review.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson was aware, too, that the rest of Xerox’s board was dissatisfied with him. In a call that spring, the board had discussed his shortcomings. Robert Keegan, a former CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. who was soon to succeed Burns as chair, wrote some of them down in spidery, all-caps bullet points:

- “questionable priority setting”;

- “little strategic thinking”;

- “overconfident”;

- “poor listening skills”; and

- “whiner!”

Be more constructive with your feedback, please! But by this point, Xerox Corp.’s board of directors wasn’t really looking to give Jacobson pointers on how to improve his performance. (“The Board exhausted every ounce of patience and coaching to make our current CEO a success,” one director wrote to another.) They were looking to fire him.

By midsummer, the board had concluded that Jacobson was incapable of leading Xerox. While he continued to talk with Fuji, they were interviewing replacement candidates. On Nov. 10, Keegan and Jacobson met in Westchester, N.Y. They talked amicably for a few minutes about the chairman’s recent foot surgery, then Keegan told Jacobson the board had given up on him.

But there was one thing to finish up: Jacobson had been negotiating a potential acquisition of Xerox by Fujifilm Holdings Corp., with which Xerox already had an important joint venture, and he didn’t want to rudely cancel his meetings just because he had been fired.

Keegan told Jacobson to stop his talks with Fuji. But Fuji executives were scheduled to fly to New York a few days later. When Jacobson tried to cancel, Kawamura told him Komori “would be very disappointed” and might break off the talks. After reading the texts, forwarded to him by Jacobson, Keegan relented. Jacobson could go to the meeting, and they’d see where things went.