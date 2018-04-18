SHIRA OVIDE: How Netflix is taking over the world one screen at a time

That is the (tremendously) good news and the reason Netflix's stock price climbed about 6 percent in after-hours trading on Monday. Already, Netflix has sloughed off the stock trading hiccups of some other highflying tech companies. Its shares had climbed 60 percent this year through Monday's market close in the U.S.

Nothing else matters at Netflix other than this streaming subscriber number. Netflix itself has tried to get investors to focus on other numbers, including its revenue and a measure of profit that excludes some types of expenses. Investors have persisted in fixating on subscriber numbers because it's the proof they need that Netflix's strategy to splurge heavily on new programming is paying off.

Or at least the subscriber growth figures are proof that those splurges are paying off at the moment. This is the obligatory spot where I note that Netflix has burned through billions of dollars in cash in recent years as it spends more to buy its own TV series and movies and hire high-priced Hollywood insiders to create more and more programming to grab more of the world's leisure time and money.

That free cash flow -- or the cash generated by Netflix's operations minus its costs for capital projects like spending on its headquarters -- was negative $1.8 billion in the last 12 months. Netflix reiterated that it will continue to borrow money as needed so it can afford to keep spending.

Netflix doesn't help matters by obscuring the true cost of its programming spending. The company reiterated in an investor letter on Monday that it will have $7.5 billion to $8 billion of content costs this year, but that is a relatively useless number. Those are expected expenses, which reflect the cost of Netflix-streamed TV series and movies spread out over perhaps many years. This measure, in short, is a rear-view mirror of the content Netflix agreed to purchase or create in the past, which is beginning to show up in the company's income statement.