JOSEPH G. CARSON: There's a new housing bubble. It's bigger than the last one

History sometimes repeats itself in the world of finance. Soaring asset prices have lifted the market capitalization of the household balance sheet to a record high, exceeding the lofty valuations of the end of the housing and tech-equity bubbles.

A recent report by the Federal Reserve showed the market value of household real and financial assets totaled a record $114.4 trillion at the end of 2017, up almost $50 trillion since 2009. That market cap was 5.9 times the level of nominal gross domestic product in 2017, exceeding the housing-bubble peak of 5.8 times in 2006 and the tech-bubble peak of 5.1 in 2000.

The surge raises several questions: Have policy makers pushed the monetary experiment of zero interest rates and asset purchases so far such that a reversal in the policy could tip the scale in asset values that threaten the economic expansion? Or has the vision of an endless cycle of growth, with falling unemployment and low inflation and interest rates, led to excessive investor optimism and speculation in the asset markets?

The experience of the past two decades has demonstrated a fundamental change in the tipping point of business cycles. It no longer stems from the destabilizing forces of rising inflation as each of the prior two downturns occurred with relatively modest core consumer price inflation. Instead, the new tipping point comes from a sharp reversal in asset prices after a long period of large increases, and the interaction of abrupt changes in balance sheets on the servicing of debt and spending and investment decisions.

Over the past eight years, household balance sheets have clearly benefited from asset-price inflation. According to the Fed’s data, 65 percent of the increase in the market value of real assets came from price appreciation and only 35 percent came from new purchases. On the other side of the ledger, asset price inflation was even more dominant; 75 percent of the increase in financial asset values came from price appreciation and 25 percent from new purchases.