BITCOIN DIARY: There's blood on the streets of crypto, my friend, blood!

At the end of last week, someone stole 523-million NEM coins, worth around $500m, from Coincheck. It took about eight hours for the exchange to even notice that its wallet had been siphoned. Google the term "crypto hack" and you'll find plenty of listicles highlighting some of the most infamous breaches, including that of Mt Gox, which in 2014 lost around 850,000 bitcoins.

The reason that the results of my informal survey are confounding is that the correct answer is "0". I suppose we should be happy that 30% answered correctly, but the fact that 50% chose "1 BTC less fees" shows confusion about how centralised exchanges work.

When someone buys cryptocurrency from a centralised exchange — I'm going to stick with bitcoin as an example — they swap fiat money for the nominated bitcoin. But that coin doesn't get sent to the customer. If it's bought from a nonexchange seller, then it comes into the exchange's own wallet, and gets held there. A ledger entry is made, and the customer gets an IOU. If the seller is on the same exchange platform, no bitcoin even needs to be shifted, the exchange simply changes its accounts to note one less bitcoin for the seller, one more for the buyer.

The customer only actually holds the bitcoin if they then go through the process of sending it from their exchange wallet to another wallet, for example on their smartphone, and that usually incurs fees. Given the large amount of bitcoin held by just a few wallets — likely owned by exchanges — it's clear many customers don't bother to take possession of the bitcoin themselves.