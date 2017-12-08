LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Google and Facebook too can be disrupted. Brendan Eich thinks he knows how
Brave Software’s attempt to up-end the way ads are sold on the internet could be considered quixotic if not for Eich’s track record
08 December 2017 - 10:43
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.