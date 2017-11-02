BITCOIN DIARY: Bitcoin hits R100,000, just enough to buy Gigaba's shiny watch

However volatile they may be, the reason why gold and bitcoin are perceived as stores of value is simple: their money supply doesn’t grow quickly and, in the case of bitcoin not at all, some day. Both gold and bitcoin money supply growth is determined by mining output. Over the past half-century, new gold mining supply has added anywhere from 1.1% to 2.4% to the existing stock of previously mined gold and gold prices tend to vary inversely with the degree of mining supply coming on line. This is much slower growth than the money supply of the US dollar and credit. Even during the 14 years prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, one of many proxies for the amount of money in the system, grew by 5.6% per annum. Since the fall of 2008, it has expanded by nearly 20% per year.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have very specific processes for expanding their money supply – mining by technology with strict limits. For bitcoin, most of the “mining” activity happens in China. The strict money supply rules mean that if demand grows, as it has, the price can soar, which it has.

It's a big deal as this will expose a large number of investors to the coin. Bitcoin, as noted above, responded by powering to an all time high. This from Reuters: