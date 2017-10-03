Goldman Sachs to explore bitcoin trading venture

“In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them in the space,” Tiffany Galvin, a spokeswoman for the New York-based bank, said in a statement without elaborating.

Goldman Sachs’s approach differs from that of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, who said last month that bitcoin is a fraud and that he would fire any employee trading it for being “stupid.” The bank does facilitate trades of an exchange-traded note tied to the price of bitcoin.

Others have been more open to the cryptocurrency. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said bitcoin is more than just a fad. Former Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group LLC trader Mike Novogratz is starting a $500 million hedge fund to invest in cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings and related companies, a person familiar with his plans saidlast month.

Goldman Sachs is further along with the blockchain technology that underlies bitcoin, and has invested in a startup, Axoni, that is working to bring distributed-ledger technology to financial firms.

The Wall Street Journal reported Goldman Sachs’s efforts earlier Monday.

