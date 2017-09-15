BITCOIN DIARY: In the same sinking boat with Wang, the chicken farmer

This is all to do with China, which has basically shut down crypto trading by banning ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and turned on the Bitcoin exchanges, which are falling one by one.

The effect of this is to make the rest of the world wonder if it isn't perhaps missing a trick. Nobody wants to be playing catch-up to the Chinese on matters of high (or low?) finance.

The South China Morning Post reported it thus:

Cryptos, a form of virtual currency created using computer cryptography, have been under China’s regulatory scrutiny since the start of 2017, due to its explosive growth that’s raised concerns that a meltdown of the unregulated market could spill over to financial losses. The ruling Communist Party, scheduled to pick its line-up of leaders for the next five years on October 18, is anxious to maintain social and financial stability ahead of its election.