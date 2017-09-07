BITCOIN DIARY: And then China said '已经足够!'

America's leading business magazine, Fortune, responded as all self-respecting news organisations would, with a listicle: '7 reasons why China banned ICOs'.

An ICO is: "An unregulated means by which funds are raised for a new cryptocurrency venture. An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is used by startups to bypass the rigorous and regulated capital-raising process required by venture capitalists or banks." (Investopedia)

The top reasons: ICOs are out of control, many are scams, they're a dangerous mania, they were forged in hell by Lucifer's central banker, etc.

But the real reason is this:

"China is an epicenter for cryptocurrency mania. In the first half of the year, China-based ICOs raised about $400m through 65 offerings with more than 100,000 investors, according to a report from the National Internet Finance Association of China. That puts the country in a particularly precarious position if and when the crypto boom comes crashing down."

It's not clear how bad this crash was/will be. By Thursday, the dead cat was bouncing. Or coming back to life and zooming up to the stars in a Superman cape.