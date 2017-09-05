SA exits recession with 2.5% growth in second quarter

Agricultural output surged 34 percent, the agency said.

The central bank halved its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent and trimmed the outlook for 2018 to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent. GDP expanded at the lowest annual rate since a 2009 recession last year.

The inflation rate dropped to an almost two-year low in July, reaching 4.6 percent.

The rand 0.1 percent to 12.9543 per dollar by 11:31 a.m. Yields on rand-denominated government bonds due December 2026 were little changed at 8.52 percent.

The government will probably cut its output forecast in October, when Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his first medium-term budget policy statement.

In the February budget review, the National Treasury left its growth estimates unchanged from the mid-term budget in October, with the economy forecast to expand 1.3 percent this year, 2 percent next year and 2.2 percent in 2019. Annual growth has slumped since 2011, which has hampered the government’s ability to reduce the 27.7 percent jobless rate.

- Bloomberg