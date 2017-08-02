Kganyago outlines how foul politics is killing the economy
'If you are to sink a mining shaft for 30 years and there is a change in mining policy every time there is a change of government or of a minister, why would you want to do it?'
02 August 2017 - 07:30
South Africa’s central bank warned that an economic slump may deepen if the government doesn’t address political turbulence and a policy vacuum in mining and agriculture.
