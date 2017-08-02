Business

BITCOIN DIARY: What the fork just happened?

And the prophets examined this event and concluded that it was 'meh'

BL PREMIUM
02 August 2017 - 11:19 Lance Boyle

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.