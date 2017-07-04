Now Bell Pottinger faces probe for stoking racial tension in SA

“We can confirm that we have received a complaint against Bell Pottinger‚ filed by Democratic Alliance‚” said a statement by Francis Ingham‚ director general of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) in the UK.

“Bell Pottinger has been notified of this. We will now begin the formal process set out in the PRCA Professional Charter and Code of Conduct to investigate this alleged complaint.”

The DA wrote to PRCA and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)‚ urging them to investigate allegations against the UK-based company.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that party spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said the company appeared to have tried to divide and conquer the South African public by exploiting racial tensions in a bid to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power.