A visibly irate Zuma‚ told Maimane it was unfair of him to single out Duduzane because he was not trading with government entities.

"I have not heard that his business has ever benefited from government where Zuma has benefitted to say give him something.

"Never‚ I've never done that‚ he's involved in business in his own accord and there are circumstances why he had to go to business‚ "said Zuma.

The President added that there was no law that prevented his son from becoming a businessman.

"There's no law that says he can't get into business and I deal with many young people who are in business. If you've never met them you are an unfortunate South African‚ you just met Duduzane only? You're a very unfortunate leader.

"There's a situation that has created unemployment‚ it's not created by Duduzane going into business … you can't single out one young person and victimise the person just because he's the son of the president. It's not fair‚ it's not correct."

Duduzane's name has featured prominently in the leaked Gupta emails that detail the extent of the controversial family's influence in government affairs.

The Sunday Times also reported last weekend that Zuma introduced Duduzane to a senior civil servant in the department of mineral resources shortly after his election in 2009‚ asking the government official to assist his son.

Zuma also announced that the leaked Gupta emails would also form part of a judicial commission of inquiry that he's just decided to establish.

He said he would announce further details of the judicial commission on state capture in due course.